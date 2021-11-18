A 23-year-old woman who was injured in a hit-and-run accident was denied a ground-floor apartment.

Due to her “unfair” change in income, a woman who suffered severe injuries in a vehicle accident was denied a flat.

After an affordability check revealed a shift in Tamika Browne’s income due to being out of work due to her injuries, she was denied a ground floor unit at Magenta Living.

Ms Browne, 23, said that when she applied for the flat, she informed Magenta Living about her employment condition, but the housing association then altered its decision.

She claims she is now confined to a top-floor flat at Wirral Methodist Housing, which she finds difficult to access due to her life-altering injuries.

Ms Browne was engaged in a hit-and-run and was stranded in her smoking car for an hour before being cut out by rescue personnel.

Ms Browne, from Birkenhead, needed three surgeries to repair her shattered hip, which still gives her pain, particularly when climbing stairs.

Ms Browne was relocated to Arrowe Park after having treatment at Aintree University Hospital, which she described as “wonderful.”

She had to return to her top-floor flat after being released from the hospital, where she felt “imprisoned” and “unsafe.”

She stated, ” “The stairs were dangerous for me; I couldn’t even go into and out of my flat.

“I had to spend a week alone in my apartment. My mother offered some assistance, but she also sponsors my niece and nephew, so it was difficult.

“I just felt trapped and cut off from the rest of the world.”

Her doctors wrote to housing associations about her difficulties reaching her flat, and she was offered a ground floor unit through Magenta Living.

They told her they couldn’t offer her the house because her income had changed after she was invited to their office for an affordability assessment and tenancy sign-up.

While healing from her injuries, Ms Browne has been on statutory sick pay.

“Of course my income was going to change because I was out of work,” Ms Browne remarked, before adding, “Of course my income was going to change because I was out of work.”

