A 23-year-old man who was described as “kind and hilarious” died unexpectedly at his flat.

Jonathan Roberts, 23, died of a syndrome known as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy while living with flatmates in Liverpool (SUDEP).

Sharon Smithies, his mother, who is from Aintree, said she assumed he was invincible because he had always recovered well from seizures in the past.

He had epilepsy for nearly ten years, but it had gotten worse in the last 18 months.

Sharon, who now resides in Bury, Greater Manchester, where Jonathan also lived for a while, wants to boost epilepsy awareness and collaborate with SUDEP groups.

“I guess what this has made me realise just how severe epilepsy is, I honestly just kind of felt Jonathan was invisible, because he’d been in hospital a few times but always recovered,” the 49-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“There needs to be a higher level of awareness. I now realize he’s been so fortunate in the past; it’s only now that I’ve read other accounts that I believe it’s more prevalent than we realize.

“We may never be able to avoid epilepsy death, but we can raise awareness and ensure that those who have it live as safely as possible.”

Jonathan, a computer science student at Liverpool Hope University, also enjoyed basketball.

“His passion was basketball,” Sharon remarked. He played in teams all his childhood and was a member of the John Moores team before transferring to Hope.

“Due to covid, he wasn’t able to continue with it, but it was something he really enjoyed.”

Sharon described her kid as “independent” and “modest,” adding that he has always sought to keep his epilepsy hidden from others.

“He was self-sufficient; he had lived alone with pals for many years since he was 18 – he was his own person,” she claimed.

“He didn’t want to burden anyone with his disease; he was ashamed if someone was with him when he had a seizure, and he loathed it when other people saw it.

“I believe he wanted to protect others; he was a really sweet and humble man.

