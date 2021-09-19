A 23-year-old man was killed in a late-night vehicle accident.

After being struck by an automobile, a young man died.

At around 11.52 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, a collision occurred on the A5080 Cronton Lane, close to the junction with College Fields in Widnes.

Following the incident, the 23-year-old guy was rushed to Whiston Hospital with significant injuries, and medics were unable to rescue him.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by professional personnel, according to police.

The driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa involved in the incident was unharmed and no arrests were made.

As investigations continue, Cheshire Police is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage to come forward.

