A 23-year-old man was killed in a city center attack, and his family is paying tribute and pleading for justice.

Duncan Browne was assaulted by a gang of three men in the early hours of Sunday morning before being left injured on Hanover Street.

The 23-year-old from Kirkby was transported to hospital but died on Monday surrounded by his family after suffering a heart attack.

His family is now requesting assistance in determining who was responsible for his death, while also paying respect to the young firefighter.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “A murder investigation has been begun after a man was assaulted in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday 4 July and died today (Monday 5 July).

“Duncan Browne, 23, of Kirkby, died this morning with his family by his side.

“Duncan having had a cardiac arrest after being beaten by a group of three males during an incident on Hanover Street at 3.29 a.m., police received a report from North West Ambulance Service about 3.40 a.m. on Sunday.

“Before falling, he was allegedly punched by the criminals outside the City Buffet eatery.

“The perpetrators are said to have fled the scene in a blue and pink Hackney cab.”

Prior to Duncan’s death, police arrested a 37-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

He is currently being interrogated by authorities and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Duncan’s family released the following statement in an effort to get information on his assailants to come forward.

“We are asking anyone who was at the taxi rank on Hanover Street around this time and may have seen anything that will help our family seek justice for our Duncan to contact the police,” they said.

“Duncan was a hardworking young man from a loving and caring family who aspired to serve his community as a fireman.

“If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the cowards who murdered Duncan, please do the right thing and inform the police.”

