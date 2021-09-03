A 23-year-old man came to a halt to change the wheel on his automobile, then vanished.

The parents of a missing Runcorn man believe their son stopped to change a wheel on his car before vanishing over a week ago in North Wales.

Jamie Grimwood, 23, was last seen near an ATS garage on Chester Road in Flint at 7.42 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

His dark grey Audi was discovered nearby, with his phone still inside but no clues as to where he was going.

A bandit attacked a dog walker with a red plastic bag loaded with stuff.

Minutes before, his bank card had been used to purchase a bottle of water in a shop in nearby Connah’s Quay.

He was dressed in a black top, sneakers, and shorts, and the bank card had never been used before.

Jamie is thought to have been on his own.

Jamie’s parents, Lee, 45, and Jacqui, 42, told The Washington Newsday that his car had a brake problem and that he may have purchased the water to try to cool them down.

They suspect he came to a halt to change his wheel, which he initially failed to accomplish but subsequently did, and that anyone who observed him working on the wheel might know where he went.

Since Jamie, a father of one, went missing, a big family-led search operation has been underway in the area, with Lee and Jacqui investigating the area “every day,” even visiting door to door.

Residents in and around Flint are being asked to help with the search by looking in places that are inaccessible to visitors and Jamie’s family, such as behind houses.

A dedicated Facebook group, “Finding Jamie Grimwood,” has also been created to collect information and data about possible CCTV camera footage, as well as to help track which places have been checked.

Jamie has been characterized as a “nice, compassionate, amazing individual,” and anyone who sees him is advised to approach him and ask for a photo to assist determine whether he is safe or not.

Late on August 24, North Wales Police issued an appeal for Jamie’s location, stating that investigators had “concerns” about the 23-year-old, who was described as roughly 5ft 9ins tall and believed to be in the Flint region. “The summary has come to an end.”