A 23-year-old guy is the second suspect in a murder inquiry.

A second suspect in the death of Duncan Browne has been arrested and is being investigated.

On July 4, the man from Liverpool was detained on suspicion of assault.

After Duncan’s death the next day, he was questioned on suspicion of murder.

The 37-year-old has since been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation into the tragedy.

However, he is still being held in detention for unrelated reasons.

Duncan was out with friends near the City Buffet restaurant on Hanover Street when he was assaulted by three males in the early hours of July 4.

The Everton supporter from Kirkby eventually went into cardiac arrest and died the next day surrounded by his family.

His grandfather, John Browne, disclosed last week that the young firefighter had saved four lives by donating his liver and kidneys.

Duncan’s family and police made an emotional plea for information before revealing the courageous final act.

Mr Browne described his grandson as “a pleasant, fun-loving boy” last week, saying he “went out to watch a football game that night and he never came home.”

“I’m asking to anyone who was in the neighborhood of that roadway or who was told anything on that street,” he continued. If they’re concerned, call the cops and tell them what you know… We want Duncan to get the justice he deserves. That’s exactly what we’re looking for. And if anyone in our great city can assist us, we would be grateful as a family.”

Following the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of grief, with floral bouquets among the items left at a growing shrine dedicated to Duncan at the location of the attack.

Everton flags have been raised above his local bar, the Kingfisher, in place of Liverpool FC ones.

Over the weekend, detectives working on the murder case swooped on a suspect.

Michael McLoughlin, of Old Swan, was charged with murder and appeared in Wirral Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The Torus Road resident, 36, has been remanded in jail.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is welcome to come forward.