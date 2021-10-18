A 22-year-old woman was murdered in a tunnel accident while visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

A “popular” young woman was murdered in an accident in the Queensway tunnel while visiting her lover in Liverpool.

Paige Rice, 22, was killed in the early hours of Sunday when the car she was riding in crashed in the Birkenhead Tunnel.

At 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel following reports of a collision between an Audi S3 and a taxi.

Paige died a short time later in the hospital. The driver of the Audi Paige was riding in, a man in his twenties, is still in critical condition at the hospital.

The male cab driver, who is in his 40s, was seriously injured and is still in the hospital.

Clare Rice, Paige’s mother, paid homage to her daughter today, calling her “a wonderful woman inside and out.”

According to Clare, who spoke to BirminghamLive, “Paige was bursting at the seams with energy. She savored every moment of her life. She was a stunning woman on the inside and out. Her grin could brighten anyone’s day.

“Paige put in a lot of effort and, at the age of 22, had already completed a number of tasks.

“She began her career as a make-up artist at the age of 15, and when she died, she was selling automobiles and working as a nail technician.

“Paige was really popular and had a large number of friends. She enjoyed the attention, but not in a conceited or obnoxious way.

“She enjoyed dancing and acting as a child and attended the Valentine Theatre School, where she met many acquaintances with whom she remained close to this day.

“Paige dropped out of dance school when she was a teenager, but she continued to dance on evenings out. She was the epitome of a party animal.” Clare stated, “She worked extremely hard and had started her own make-up artist business at the age of 15. She adored social media and had a sizable Instagram following.

“Paige died while visiting her lover in Liverpool. I’m still reeling from the news, and the only thing keeping me going is the wonderful outpouring of support and heartfelt tributes that have been written on social media. It demonstrates how much she was adored.

