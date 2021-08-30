A 22-year-old woman dies in a car accident, despite the fact that she “always had a smile on her face.”

On Saturday, a 22-year-old Crosby man was killed in an automobile accident.

Officers were dispatched to Little Crosby Road in Great Crosby shortly before 1.30pm after reports of a collision involving a Mercedes and a Honda car.

Claudia Phoebe Forden, 22, was one of the Mercedes passengers who died in the hospital after the accident.

A man in his twenties, a woman in her twenties, and a man in his fifties were all rushed to the hospital with significant injuries and are still there. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Flowers have been left at the collision site since the accident, with one floral tribute stating, “We’ll keep you in our thoughts.” Claudia, may you rest in peace. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

“Claudia – taken far too soon,” a note was attached to another bouquet of flowers left at the scene. Karyn, Chris, Georgina, Faye, and Eve are my favorite people.”

Claudia’s friends and family were quick to praise the “beautiful” young woman.

Claudia was in Faye Dooley’s college class for two years, and she was the most wonderful girl who always had a smile on her face and always had a giggle, according to Faye Dooley. Everyone will mourn her; she was taken from us far too soon.”

Claudia’s childhood friend Jamie Bradshaw posted on Facebook, “My heart goes out to the family of this great woman.” I’m heartbroken to learn that one of my childhood friends has died as a result of such tragic circumstances. “Fly high, girly, and rest in peace.”

“My deepest condolences to Michelle Dave and Max I’ve known these people since I lived on their road they were my neighbors Claudia was only a baby when they lived there I can’t begin to express what they must be going through it’s heartbreaking to hear they have lost their daughter in such a tragic accident please send my condolences to them,” Joanne Draper said.

Following the incident, one person commented on Sefton Police's Facebook page, stating, "What a horrible thing to read." Claudia, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It truly puts things into perspective in terms of how life can be."