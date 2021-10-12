A 22-year-old man was arrested after a ‘significant amount’ of cocaine was discovered.

Keiran Size, 22, of Waterloo’s Kimberley Drive, was detained twice earlier this year as part of a gang-busting operation in South Sefton.

“Size was arrested twice earlier this year by our Operation Pelican squad, during these arrests a significant amount of cocaine was taken from the streets, along with the confiscation of large sums of cash acquired through criminal activities,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

After his role in “the supply of cocaine in the neighborhood,” Size was sentenced to 63 months in jail.

“This is another good result after the hard work of officers from Operation Pelican and the forces drug investigation team Operation Hammer,” the police official stated.

“Officers will keep working tirelessly to make the region a safer place.”

Seizures and raids carried out as part of Operation Pelican have included the recovery of up to £30,000 in cash at a Crosby property, as well as separate £10,000 cash hauls in Bootle and Lydiate.

A Waterloo bar could close permanently after police seized narcotics and £45,000 in cash.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.