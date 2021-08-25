A 22-month-old girl survives for four days in the woods without food or water.

A Russian toddler survived four days in the woods without food or drink before being discovered alive and covered in insect bites.

Lyuda Kuzina, 22 months, was playing with her 4-year-old sister near her house in the Smolensk district west of Moscow on Aug. 17 when she walked off into a neighboring woodland while her mother went to see a neighbor, according to BBC.

This launched a massive search involving more than 400 persons. A couple individuals who had stopped for a rest roughly 2.5 miles from her home heard her squeak and found her in the woods four days after she went missing.

Her mother told the local media that when she was found, the girl had no food or water and was covered in mosquito bites.

“On the first day, the volunteers said they weren’t far from the location. According to the BBC, her mother Antonina Kuzina claimed, “On the fourth day, when they heard a’squeak,’ they found her in some branches under a tree.”

“One of the parties paused for a rest… and suddenly heard a tiny squeak,” one of the rescuers told the Moscow Times. They called again, and this time they heard a squeak. Lyuda was discovered in a windbreak after spending several days wandering in the woods. The girl was frail and bitten by mosquitoes, yet she was still alive! She quickly extended out her frail arms to clutch to her saviors… Everything has come to an end.”

The young lady has now assured her mother that she will never abandon her.

“She’s determined that she’ll never run away from Mum again,” says the narrator. I’m not sure how long she’ll remember that vow, though. “At the very least, she says so,” her mother remarked.

The toddler is currently being cared for at a local hospital and will be released soon.

Tserin Dopchut, a 3-year-old kid, survived for 72 hours in a Siberian woodland inhabited to wolves and bears in a similar occurrence in 2016.