A 22-month-old baby died after a toddler accidentally shot him in the face.

In Canton, Ohio, a 22-month-old baby was accidently shot in the face by another child.

Police Chief Jack Angelo said they received a 911 call about the gunshot from a Royal Avenue NE property on Monday. The toddler was found with a gunshot wound by first responders, and paramedics took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Brandon Owens has been recognized as the youngster, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Along with the victim, a nearly 3-year-old toddler grabbed hold of an unsecured fireman, according to authorities.

According to the Canton police report, the gun was inadvertently discharged, wounding the victim in the face.

According to the CantonRep, the department issued a statement saying, “We advise everyone that unsecured guns should not be kept where minors have access to them.” “This is a tragedy that could have been avoided.” Most law enforcement agencies provide gun locks free of charge. Regardless of the jurisdiction you live in, the Canton Police Department will give you with a free gun lock.” As of Tuesday, no one had been charged in connection with the event, and police were still looking into it. It was unclear whether the kids were related.

Dawn Campbell, a neighbor, told Cleveland 19 that she was outside her house putting up Halloween decorations when the incident occurred.

“I didn’t know what to do when I heard a woman wailing, ‘Get my baby, get my baby,’ so I ran over and grabbed her and tried to calm her,” Campbell recalled.

A 3-year-old Texas kid died earlier this month after inadvertently shot himself with a loaded gun found in his family’s house.

At the site, the rescue personnel discovered Troy Blue Duees with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the authorities, the toddler discovered a “unsecured and loaded weapon” in one of the adult family member’s bedrooms. The Elsa Police Department announced in a statement on Facebook at the time that “an autopsy revealed that the wound was consistent with being self-inflicted.”

According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, there were at least 284 unintentional shootings by children in 2021, with 116 deaths and 183 injuries nationwide.