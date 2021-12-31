A 21-year-old woman plotted the murder of her mother with the help of her stepfather; both have been arrested.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old woman and her stepfather-turned-lover were detained for arranging her mother’s brutal murder over a property dispute.

The victim, Archana Reddy, 42, of Bengaluru, India, was hacked to death by a group of guys on Monday. Her minor kid was also present at the time of the incident, according to The Indian Express.

Archana’s daughter, Yuvika Reddy, had an unlawful relationship with her stepfather, Naveen, 33, according to police. When Archana learned of her second husband’s romance with her daughter, she threatened to cease supporting her lavish lifestyle unless she stopped meeting him.

“Archana had married a gym trainer who had moved in with her after her divorce. She found Naveen was having an affair with Yuvika a few months earlier. She kicked Naveen out of the house, and Yuvika followed suit to be with Navin. However, the couple began to run out of money after Archana stopped paying money to both Yuvika and Naveen, according to a senior police official.

Yuvika later addressed her mother, asking for her portion of the property, but Archana refused. According to the story, Yuvika also learnt that her mother had made a new friend and that the two were preparing to move in together.

Yuvika and Naveen then agreed to murder Archana, according to the police. When the woman stepped out, Naveen enlisted the support of his friends and decided to finish her off.

However, authorities have yet to determine the motive of Naveen’s accomplices in the murder of Archana.

“While it’s evident that Yuvika and Naveen did it for the money, we’re still trying to figure out what Naveen’s friends were up to.” We need to know if it was a contract killing or if there were any other factors involved. “The suspects are being held in police custody for questioning,” a police officer added.

According to reports, the men who hacked Archana also attempted to attack her small kid. However, Archana was saved by the driver of the SUV in which he was traveling. Both the driver and the youngster were just slightly hurt.

In connection with the murder, seven persons have been arrested, including Naveen and Yuvika.