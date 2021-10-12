A 21-year-old mother is accused of stabbing her baby in the face of a police officer.

A lady was arrested in North Carolina after she allegedly stabbed her one-year-old daughter in front of a responding officer.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, of Greenville, North Carolina, was involved in a verbal altercation with a family member about the custody of her one-year-old daughter on Monday.

When officers arrived, they allegedly witnessed Dyer stabbing her daughter in the back many times. As she was being apprehended, she dropped the knife. The child victim is likely to recover completely.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse by police. She’s being held at the Greenville Police Department while awaiting a $1.5 million bond.

Dyer has faced criminal charges in the past few years. She was charged with willful injury to real property and careless driving in July 2017.

According to the non-profit Child Help, a child abuse report is filed every ten seconds in the United States.

Every year, over 3.6 million referrals to child welfare agencies are made, including over 6.6 million children. On average, the United States has the highest rate of child abuse deaths, with four to seven children dying every day as a result of abuse or neglect.

After being filmed dropping and beating a one-year-old infant, a Florida daycare provider was arrested and charged with child abuse on September 28.

51-year-old According to Florida authorities, Yamirka Menendez grabbed the one-year-old out of a motorized swing, lifted him off the ground, and dropped him onto the floor. The woman was then observed swinging the motorized swing at the victim.

According to authorities, after the crime, the victim was “unable to stand erect or place weight on his left foot and leg.”

A Texas toddler died on September 10 after her mother left her in a hot car for ten hours. The mother was dropping off three children at an undisclosed location—a five-year-old, a three-year-old, and a one-year-old—but she had forgotten to take the one-year-old inside.

When the lady went home to change clothes and run errands, the employees at the victim’s daycare told her that there was no record showing that she had dropped off the child, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office. This is a condensed version of the information.