A 21-year-old man who was told he only had ‘days to live’ may be given a second shot.

A 21-year-old man who was told he had just days to live has defied doctors’ predictions and been given a lifeline.

Owen Copland, a theater student at Liverpool John Moores University, had been suffering from headaches for almost a month before being diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor in November.

He had a life-saving operation a few days later and has subsequently had radiotherapy and additional surgeries.

Despite Owen’s valiant efforts to save his life, tests earlier this month revealed considerable tumor development, leaving physicians with little choice but to offer him a dismal prognosis.

Owen married his beloved partner of two years, Sarah Jones, 21, in a tiny ceremony at his home in Maghull on March 8 with possibly just days to live.

Owen has defied the doctors’ predictions, reaching his 21st birthday and graduating from his university theater program.

He is now resolved to fly to Germany, where he will be able to receive personalized medications that are specifically customized to his illness.

“Owen has been improving, intellectually and physically,” his sister, Jane Copland, told The Washington Newsday.

“He’s been more awake and alert, and he’s even gone on vacations. His local gym stepped in and provided him with a personal trainer, so he does physio.”

Owen couldn’t lift his arms just two months ago.

He can now sit outside, feed himself, write, and play chess after starting sessions with Alex Ivanoff at Anytime Fitness in Maghull.

Owen was recommended treatment during a recent private visit, while he and his family look into getting a comprehensive tumor examination in Germany.

This is to check if any private treatments suited to Owen’s mutations exist, or if a vaccination may be developed to aid Owen’s body in fighting cancer.

“Owen is aware that his cancer is serious, but he does not want to die without trying to seek life-saving treatment,” Jane stated.

“Because the therapy will be pricey, we are requesting that people donate what they can or share the link to help spread awareness about Owen’s story.

“Owen deserves a chance at life, and at the very least, a chance to live.”

“The summary comes to an end.”