A 21-year-old man was hurt in a collision between a police cruiser and a customized mountain bike.

After a collision between a police car and a customized mountain bike this morning, a biker was hurt and arrested for suspected drug driving.

At 3.25 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Balliol Road and Stanley Road in Bootle following a collision involving a police patrol car and an electric powered mountain bike.

A witness informed the ECHO that he spotted many automobiles at the crash site outside Hugh Baird College, as well as “a pedal cycle visible on the floor.”

The 21-year-old guy riding the bike escaped with “slight injuries,” according to Merseyside Police, and he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and carrying cannabis.

Nobody else was wounded in the incident, and no one was brought to the hospital, according to reports.

There are no road closures in effect.

“We were called at 3.25 a.m. today, Wednesday 16th June, following reports of a collision involving a police car and an electric bike on Balliol Road / Stanley Road in Bootle,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A 21-year-old guy from the Bootle area was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of a prohibited substance Class B.”