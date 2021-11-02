A 20-year-old woman faces an investigation after filing seven rape cases against seven different men over the course of a year.

Over the course of 13 months, a 20-year-old woman filed seven rape claims against seven males at various police stations, prompting an inquiry. According to sources, three of these have already been identified as bogus allegations.

According to The Print, the ‘victim,’ who hails from the Indian state of Haryana, first filed a rape charge against a man in September 2020 but declined to appear in court, the case was closed.

She filed another claim against another man she met at the gym two months later. He raped her after promising marriage, but then changed his mind, according to the girl. The case is still pending in court.

She went on to file five further complaints against five separate individuals, the most recent of which was filed on October 24th of this year. After primary investigations, three of these were found to be false.

Her rape charges became public after actress Deepika Bhardwaj spoke out against her, claiming that the ‘victim’ was abusing men.

Some of the accused males, according to Bhardwaj, “were on the point of suicide.” She also charged the 20-year-old with extorting money from a number of males.

“A reading of all her rape charges reveals that she makes the same allegation against all guys — that they promised to marry her but didn’t,” Bharadwaj said in her complaint, asking for an investigation into the allegations.

According to sources, an investigation into the woman’s rape charges has been launched as a result of this.

The complainant, on the other hand, contends that the charges were untrue.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, and no matter what happens, I’m not going back on any of my decisions. All of these men took advantage of me. They approached me, gained my trust, had physical connections with me, made false promises, and then abruptly ended everything. I’m not sure why I’m the one who’s being questioned here “The woman was reported by The Print as stating.

She admitted that she went to the accused’s homes to cause a commotion, but that she was obliged to do so. “They say I cause a commotion, that I break into people’s homes, that I go insane, but let me tell you, no one enjoys doing any of this. They forced me to act in a certain manner. I have a younger sibling to look after at home. This is something I would never do. There isn’t a single complaint that isn’t genuine “she continued.