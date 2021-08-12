A 20-year-old Wirral man has been sentenced to prison for distributing crack cocaine and heroin.

A Wirral man was sentenced to prison for drug offenses, weapon possession, and driving without insurance.

Jordan Hewitt, 20, of Rankin Street, Wallesey, was detained on June 9, 2021, by Merseyside and West Mercia police officers as part of a joint investigation.

He was later accused and entered a guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, and possession of a controlled substance (class B – cannabis/resin) before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, August 10.

READ MORE: A violent beating by a father in a ‘love triangle’ street brawl

In addition, he admitted to having a weapon or sharp object in a public place, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Hewitt was sentenced to the following:

Concerned about the distribution of crack cocaine—four years in prison Concerned about heroin supply – 4 years in prison (concurrent to above) Possession of cannabis carries a 14-day sentence (concurrent to above) Drugs and phones are forfeited and destroyed. £190 in cash was seized. Knife possession carries a five-month sentence (concurrent to above) Driving while disqualified carries a six-month sentence (concurrent to above) There is no special punishment for driving without insurance, but your license will be endorsed. For a period of three years, you will be unable to drive. Knife forfeiture and destruction A victim surcharge was imposed on the defendant.

“We are committed to combating serious and organised crime, as well as those who cause the most harm in our communities,” said Detective Sergeant Steve Miller of West Mercia Police. This penalty serves as a warning to those who engage in criminal behavior that we will not accept it.

“We can work together to target county lines drug suppliers to assist safeguard people from danger by collaborating with our local communities.

“Anyone who is concerned about drug dealing in their neighborhood can report it online here, and we will look into it.”

Under the Protect campaign, West Mercia Police officers fight major and organized crime, such as county boundaries.

If you have information but are hesitant to speak to the police, you can contact Crimestoppers, an independent organization.

It’s completely anonymous; they don’t ask for your identity and can’t track your call or IP address.

You may reach them on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.