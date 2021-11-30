A 20-year-old man was stabbed many times in the legs and back.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed many times in the legs and back, prompting the arrest of two males.

At around 4.50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, emergency services were dispatched to Union Street in Egremont, Wallasey, following allegations of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his twenties with multiple stab wounds to his leg and back.

A woman was struck by a car and was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries but was later released after treatment.

Two Egremont residents, aged 20 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assault. They are currently being held in jail and will be interrogated by detectives.

The investigation is still going on, and authorities are pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

“Our officers are committed to bring those responsible for this heinous attack to justice,” Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said.

“Despite the fact that we have made two arrests, I would like to personally urge to anyone who was on Union Street on Wednesday when this incident occurred to contact us.”

“If you were driving on Union Street at around 4.50 p.m. on Wednesday morning and have CCTV, dashcam, or video/mobile footage of the incident or area, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000816271.