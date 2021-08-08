A 20-year-old Ariana Grande fan was discovered dead four years after surviving the horrific assault at Manchester Arena.

A grieving mother has paid homage to her little daughter, who died tragically four years after surviving the Manchester Arena assault.

On July 23, Eve Aston, 20, was discovered in her bedroom by her father Andrew, 43.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Eve, from Wolverhampton, was an Ariana Grande fan who went to her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, during which 22 people were killed in a terrorist attack.

Her mother, Amanda, told BirminghamLive that she suffered PTSD and difficulty with loud noises after the concert attack.

Eve’s mother wrote on a fundraising website for her funeral that the Manchester Arena incident had taken its toll on her.

“From the minute she was born, she was a joyful soul, she had a really hilarious sense of humour, and she was a daddy’s girl,” Amanda, 55, said.

“She was always surrounded by pals and enjoyed sleepovers. She had a large number of pals for whom she was always available.

“She and her brothers and sisters had a lot of fun together.”

Eve’s “idol,” according to Amanda, is Ariana Grande.

“She was dressed up to go to the Ariana Grande performance with her father since Ariana was her idol. She was able to sing every note,” she continued.

“They were on the opposite side of the bomb, not where it went off. She’s returned to Manchester since then and enjoys placing flowers on people’s doorsteps.

“She developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the concert. She was interested in working with cars since she enjoyed them, but her depression worsened.

“After the performance, she couldn’t sleep or hear booms. She was heartbroken for the 22.

“She appeared to be returning to her old self in the last few weeks, having dropped a significant amount of weight.

“Her father discovered her in her room, and we’re still waiting to learn what happened.

“We’re heartbroken; it’s like a nightmare.” It’s as if she’ll step back through the door and exclaim, “I got ya!”

“She’s left such a huge hole that everyone can’t believe it.”

“She was such a wonderful person, and she should be here,” the mother remarked.

“You shouldn’t interfere with our plans to give her a proper send-off.”

