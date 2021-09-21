A £20 million ‘masterplan’ for a golf course in Kirkby has been announced, with 200 jobs expected to be created.

Kirkby Golf Course has a new “masterplan” with a £20 million investment, which its operators claim would revolutionize the course and venue.

Knowsley Council has received a planning proposal for the redevelopment of the venue, which is expected to create up to 200 new permanent employment.

Although Liverpool Council still owns the facility, the operators, Green Circle Leisure, have an institutional lease in place to manage it for more than 100 years.

READ MORE: A mother confronts her son’s cowardly killer, saying, “I pray you rot in hell.”

This enables them to carry out development, subject to the landlord’s approval.

A remodelled par-72 championship course, a new 9-hole par three academy course and teaching hub, a two-tier 40-bay driving range, a family-friendly 18-hole adventure golf attraction, a new purpose-built Clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, and functon are all part of Green Circle’s plan to turn Kirkby Valley Golf Course into “one of the region’s top golf and family leisure destinations.”

Six Soccer-Five pitches, five all-weather tennis courts, and a bowling green are also included in the proposal.

Early next year is expected to be the time for a planning decision.

If permitted, construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and be completed in phases over three to four years, in time for Kirkby Valley Golf Course’s centennial jubilee year of 2027/28.

International Design Group (IDG) are golf architects that have designed courses and golf destinations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

The drawings were created over the course of two years and are now being submitted to Knowsley Council for planning approval.

“Ever since we took over the operation of Kirkby Valley from Liverpool City Council, we have been committed to realise the exceptional potential of the course and its location,” said Green Circle Managing Director Craig Coley.

“We had to work with both councils to design a masterplan vision that is right for the area and delivers the finest possible golf and wider family recreational facilities for local people because the course was owned by Liverpool City Council but located in Knowsley.”

Green Circle said they’ll collaborate with Knowsley Council and Knowsley Works, Transforming on the project. “The summary has come to an end.”