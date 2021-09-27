A 2-year-old Mississippi girl has been found dead, and her stepfather has been arrested.

A 2-year-old child’s body has been discovered in a rural part of Mississippi after he was reported missing last week.

Nevaeh Allen, a 2-year-old girl, was reported missing on September 24. Lanaya Cardwell, the 2-year-mother, old’s said she was last seen with her stepfather, 30-year-old Phillip Gardner, at 1 p.m. when he lay her down for a nap in the Baton Rouge neighborhood. Nevaeh was missing and the door to the house was open when Cardwell’s oldest child returned home after a few hours. According to WREG, Gardner was discovered sleeping.

Navaeh’s body was discovered Sunday near the Pearlington area in Hancock County, according to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, after an extensive search by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the FBI.

The body of the 2-year-old will be transported to Louisiana for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Gardner initially told police that he was sleeping when the youngster went missing and that when he awoke, the door was unlocked. Gardner acknowledged to finding the toddler “unresponsive and lifeless,” according to the arrest report published by The Advocate. According to the report, he told the investigator that he disposed of the remains without informing the police.

Gardner was arrested on accusations of Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice on Saturday night. He’s been booked into the East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility.

Nevaeh’s mother and Gardner, according to family relatives, had a toxic relationship that was regularly defined by violence and sometimes involving the child.

Gardner pitched a rage when the 2-year-old accidently dropped a slime toy on their carpet, according to Nevaeh’s grandmother Jessica Billiot, who spoke with The Advocate about the incident. In an attempt to get the youngster to clean up the mess, he allegedly shouted at her and forced her to hold a vacuum.

Nevaeh’s real father, Marcus Allen, remembers his daughter as the “ideal” youngster who enjoyed animals and parks. When Allen dropped his daughter off with her mother and stepfather on Wednesday, it was the last time he saw her. On Sunday, he was due to pick up the youngster once more.