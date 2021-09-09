A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital when a car collided with a parked vehicle.

After a motorist collided with a parked vehicle on a main Wirral route, a two-year-old daughter was taken to hospital.

At around 3.15 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash on Wallasey Road in Liscard.

When Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered a white Renault Captur with two persons inside that had collided with a black Peugeot. At the intersection with Newland Drive, a black Peugot was parked on the road.

Merseyside Police said a two-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Renault was brought to hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

On suspicion of alcohol driving, a 34-year-old lady from Leasowe was detained and taken into custody to be interrogated.

While emergency personnel responded with the incident, a section of the road between Marlowe Road and Belvidere Road was closed to traffic.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service dispatched two engines to the scene, which arrived at 3.19pm.

Firefighters attempted to make the area safe while also providing first aid to one of the passengers.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, mentioning reference 21000628420, or anonymously phone @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.