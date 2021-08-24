A 2-year-old girl is killed when a caravan on the site catches fire.

A fire at a caravan site in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, claimed the life of a two-year-old daughter.

Following reports of a blaze, Lincolnshire Police were dispatched to Sealands Caravan Park about 10.30 p.m. on Monday.

A mom and three of her children were able to escape the caravan safely, but her fourth child died, according to police.

The mother and three children who escaped were taken to the hospital and eventually released.

Around 50 people were requested to evacuate their caravans in the immediate proximity of the fire and were able to travel to emergency lodging at the Laver Leisure site, according to police.

“This is a sad occurrence for those involved,” said senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jo Fortune.

“We are still in the early stages of our inquiry, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

“To figure out what happened, we’ll be working closely with specialist teams.”

“We would like to urge to anyone who was there last night and has not yet talked to police to come forward, as well as anyone with video evidence to please share it with authorities so that we can add to our intelligence on the incident,” she said.

“With a family losing a child, this is particularly terrible, and we urge that people remember those victims and refrain from sharing footage online.”

An investigation team would be on the scene all day, police added, conducting the preliminary steps of the probe.

They’ve asked for any potential witnesses to come forward.