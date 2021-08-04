A 2-year-old child who weighs 99 pounds undergoes a unique weight-loss procedure.

A 2-year-old girl in India had a rare weight-loss surgery, becoming one of the country’s youngest patients. She weighed nearly 99 pounds and was confined to a wheelchair.

“Because pediatric bariatric surgery is uncommon, this case can be classified as the youngest bariatric surgery patient in India in over a decade. According to NDTV, the New Delhi-based hospital where the treatment was performed claimed in a statement that the procedure had to be performed as a medical emergency. Typically, a healthy child her age weighs between 26 and 33 pounds.

A portion of the stomach is removed during bariatric surgery, causing the patient to feel full and not hungry. This leads to weight loss and significant health improvements. The redesigned stomach pouch has a lesser capacity than before, reducing the amount of food consumed.

“At the time of birth, the youngster was healthy and weighed 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds). She began gaining weight quickly after birth, and at six months, she weighed 14 kg (30.8 pounds). Her older brother is eight years old and has met all of his developmental milestones. Dr. Manpreet Sethi, a pediatric endocrinologist, said her weight gradually grew over the next year and a half, reaching 45 kg (99 pounds) at two years and three months.

According to the doctor, the youngster acquired substantial obstructive sleep apnea during her sleep, with multiple pauses in her breathing. She couldn’t sleep lying down on her back because her condition was so severe. Her weight was not linked to any hormonal or hereditary factors, according to her doctors. According to the Hindustan Times, the baby’s diet had nothing to do with her remarkable weight increase because she had been gaining weight even when she was only drinking mother’s milk.

“Although it was a difficult decision, we ultimately chose to proceed with the bariatric surgery because it appeared to be the only way to preserve her life. She had become so obese that her parents could no longer raise their two-year-old child, and she had been wheelchair-bound since she was one year and ten months old,” Sethi explained.

According to Dr. Vivek Bindal, who was part of the team that performed the surgery, the hospital’s “multidisciplinary” team chose to do the life-saving procedure.

"We had a thorough conversation with the pediatricians, endocrinologists, and family, as well as.