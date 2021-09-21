A 2-year-old boy was discovered living with five decomposing bodies for five days straight and was rescued.

After being discovered living with the decomposing bodies of her five family members, including an infant, a 2-year-old girl in India was saved.

After an initial inquiry, police claimed the youngster from Bengaluru, a city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was found unconscious almost five days after the adult members of her family murdered themselves.

The remains of four adults were discovered hanging from the ceiling in various parts of the house, while the body of a 9-month-old boy, thought to have died of malnutrition, was discovered on a bed, according to the news portal Indian Express.

After falling unconscious due to malnutrition, the 2-year-old daughter was transported to a hospital where she is being treated. The fatalities were identified as Bharathi, 51, her children Sinchana, 34, Sindhurani, 31, and Madhusagar, 25, as well as Sinchana’s nameless infant.

The incident was discovered on Sept. 17 when Barathi’s husband, H Shankar, returned home after a five-day absence due to a domestic quarrel. Shankar, a journalist, admitted to the police that he had conflicts with his daughter, who had moved in with them after leaving her in-laws. Shankar told the authorities that since he left the house, he has not answered any calls from his family and has returned home to check on them, according to the Hindustan Times.

“He [H Shankar] contacted the cops, and when they broke down the door, they discovered five bodies inside, including the baby, who was still alive. Sanjeev Patil, an investigating officer, claimed the remains had begun to decompose by the time they were discovered.

“All of the victims have been sent for autopsy, and the inquiry has begun,” Patil added. The suicides’ exact motive has yet to be discovered, according to the investigating officials. Officers believe, however, that a family feud may have been the cause of the unfortunate deaths.

A 2-month-old infant boy was discovered alive in his Kentucky apartment last month, days after his mother died. As he lay on top of his mother’s decomposing body, the boy was found biting on his hand. The infant’s mother, Danielle Wade, 29, died of a heroin overdose, according to the investigation.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.