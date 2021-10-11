A 2-year-old boy is killed when he is crushed by a fireplace.

Bradley, whose surname has been withheld at the request of his family, was transported to Alder Hey hospital on September 29.

He did, however, succumb to his injuries and died later.

Elizabeth Walsh, his aunt, told The Washington Newsday: “He was a wonderful young boy with a cheeky smile that could melt anyone’s heart.

“Everyone who met Bradley fell in love with him right away.”

Bradley’s tragic death in Southport devastated his entire family, and they have been dealing with loss and pain ever since.

Bradley spent time in one of Alder Hey’s mourning rooms after his death, which is a designated area where families may say their goodbyes to a child who has died.

Elizabeth went on to say: “The excellent personnel of the Snowdrop Team has supported and cared for my family, especially Bradley’s parents.

“The team gave us with a great deal of emotional support and care, as well as practical guidance and information on children’s funerals and the next measures to take after a loved one passes away.”

Bradley’s aunt has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Alder Hey’s Snowdrop team gather money.

Elizabeth went on to say: “I had set a £500 goal, but individuals had donated £1,500 in less than 24 hours.

“I’ve put the goal at £2,500, so any additional donations would be a lovely tribute to Bradley’s memory.

“We wanted people to remember Bradley as the sweet and lovable little kid he was, and for his legacy to be that he helped families during one of life’s most trying times.”

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page.