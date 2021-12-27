A 2-month-old baby who had a hole in his heart was able to get it repaired without surgery.

The specialists at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, India, have turned a 2-month-old baby into a success story. Medical professionals were able to use a non-surgical treatment to close a hole in the infant’s tiny heart, giving the newborn a great chance to live a normal, healthy life.

Parents Rahul, 26, and Reshma Rathod, 23, noticed that their child struggled to breathe correctly and had trouble sleeping. According to The Times of India, when Reshma tried to breastfeed the baby, called Kartik, the infant’s breathing became serious. Concerned about the baby’s health, the parents got him tested at the Gulbarga hospital in the state of Karnataka, where Kartik was born.

The testing revealed that the baby’s heart had a 6mm hole, a disease known as Ventricular Septal Defect. The disorder causes blood to be pumped from one chamber of the heart to the other rather than to the rest of the body, due to a hole in the wall dividing the two chambers. Low blood supply and blood congestion in the lungs are two consequences that might occur as a result of this illness.

The hospital’s doctors were able to diagnose the condition, but they did not have the resources to operate on Kartik, according to his father. The couple decided to travel to Mumbai with their son. One hospital rejected them down, claiming the baby was “too little” for surgery. The specialists at JJ Hospital, on the other hand, offered them hope and decided to try to close the hole without surgery.

According to India, doctors explained that closing congenital holes without open heart surgery is normal in adults and older children, but that it was unusual to execute such an operation on a baby as young as Kartik. On the 24th.

“We performed a transcatheter procedure, which entailed gaining access to the heart through a main leg artery.” The catheter is used to deliver an occluder, which looks like an umbrella, to the defect. “Once it gets there, the gadget is used to patch the hole,” said Dr. Kalyan Munde, the department’s chief of cardiology.

Kartik’s parents and physicians saw an improvement in his condition shortly after the treatment. According to Dr. Munde, the infant is now able to eat and sleep better.