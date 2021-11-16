A 2.5-year-stranded man finally gets to fly after being stuck in the Manila airport.

A Liberian national, 44, who had been trapped at a Philippine airport for several years, has been granted permission to leave the country.

Johnson After his asylum request was granted, Emmanuel Josiah was allowed to fly out of Pasay City’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Canada, according to the Philippine publication the Manila Bulletin.

According to data from the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration, the Liberian national landed on April 21, 2019 aboard Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR-383 from Guangzhou, China. Later that year, he was supposed to leave the nation.