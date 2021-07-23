A 19-year-old teen was killed in a horrific motorcycle accident.

Yesterday, a teen riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a combine harvester.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane in Winwick, Warrington, shortly before noon.

It happened after the black Yamaha motorcycle collided with a blue Ford Fiesta and a yellow combine harvester.

READ MORE: ‘Police cordon off New Brighton promenade’ gets live updates

The 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by expert officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or captured dashcam footage of the vehicles around the time of the event is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can phone Cheshire Police on 101 and reference IML 1042565, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out the form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Visit http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.