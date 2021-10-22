A 19-year-old rapper was shot and killed in a ‘execution-style’ shooting, and the media believes a gang is to blame.

According to the Associated Press, 19-year-old Swedish rapper Einar was shot “execution style” in Stockholm on Thursday, and media reports claim the killing was likely gang-related.

Einar, whose true name is Nils Gronberg, supposedly had strong ties to local criminal gangs and had recently received multiple threats, according to Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.

Einar was shot at point-blank range and died on the scene, south of central Stockholm, late Thursday. At least two possible suspects are being sought by police, and no apparent reason has been revealed. According to the Associated Press, the shooting was gang-related, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Sweden has seen an increase in criminal activity in recent years, including multiple gang-related shootings. Unknown Stockholm criminals shot and injured two children in July, and three others were wounded in a gang-related shooting in August.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Einar was born in Stockholm and gained to prominence at the age of 16 when his debut album, Forsta klass, with the song “Katten I trakten,” which topped the Swedish charts in 2019.

In 2019, he won the song of the year award, and a year later, he won the rookie of the year award. On Spotify, Einar’s music has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said SVT, “I understand that he [Einar] meant a lot to many young people.” “Of course, this is tragic. It is a youthful life that has come to an end.” “We can’t stand up for human dignity or security in the country” if politicians don’t accept responsibility for gang-related crime, Christian Democratic Party leader Ebba Busch tweeted. Most people, according to Center Party leader Annie Loof, “have had enough of the needless violence and want to see gang crime addressed.” Einar was scheduled to testify in a criminal gang trial next week, according to Swedish tabloid Expressen, but Swedish prosecutors had already stated that they did not expect him to appear in court.

According to a report released earlier this year by the Swedish national council for crime prevention, Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have increased significantly since 2000, owing mostly to the violent actions of organized criminal gangs.