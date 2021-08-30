A 19-year-old pregnant woman was discovered dead in Lake Michigan with stab wounds.

Officials in Illinois have identified a 19-year-old woman who was discovered dead in Lake Michigan earlier this month with knife wounds.

According to ABC 7, the lady previously known as “Lake Michigan Jane Doe” has been identified as Yarianna G. Wheeler by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Wheeler was residing in Chicago at the time of her murder, but she is from Bellwood, according to the site.

After a fisherman contacted the Coast Guard, Wheeler’s body was retrieved from Lake Michigan, some three miles south of Waukegan Harbor, on Aug. 15. According to WGN-TV, authorities found the woman had been in the water for no more than 12 days.

According to ABC 7, police shared a surveillance photo of Wheeler’s body that detectives said was utilized to lead them in the right direction.

“They knew they were on the correct road when they saw the image. They were able to collect dental records from there, which led to her being identified,” Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christopher Covelli told the publication.

The shot, according to Covelli, was taken on her last day of life. A composite sketch of the victim was published by the police. After an autopsy found Wheeler sustained sharp force injuries to her body, the matter is being examined as a homicide. The actual cause of death, on the other hand, has yet to be revealed.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to cops.

