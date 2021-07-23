A 19-year-old man is accused of murdering his pregnant teen girlfriend with a hammer and a knife.

After a furious exchange of words, a New Orleans teenager is accused of slashing the neck of his pregnant teen girlfriend before bludgeoning her to death with a hammer.

According to NOLA.com, the suspect, Alvin Severin, 19, confessed to assaulting his 18-year-old girlfriend at their house in the Gentilly section of the Louisiana city.

Severin claimed to investigators that he didn’t intend to hurt his fiancée, but that he blacked out during the fatal attack.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased teen.

Severin and his fiancée, who was five months pregnant at the time, allegedly had an argument on Monday, according to deputies.

The girl allegedly threatened to kill Severin if he “did not take care of their unborn kid,” according to Severin.

During the argument, police believe Severin slit the woman’s throat with a knife before beating her in the face with the forked end of a hammer. After that, Severin brought her out to the backyard and left her there. According to authorities, Severin claimed to have regained consciousness after his grandmother arrived at the house and discovered the teen’s body in the backyard.

When Severin learned that his fiancée had died, he allegedly told the cops that he “didn’t mean to kill her.” I’m not a murderer.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the knife and the hammer. According to NOLA.com, the hammer had hair threads on it.

Severin was apprehended and charged with murder in the second degree. According to Latin Times, his bail bond is set at $750,000.

