A 19-year-old is accused of enlisting the help of a cellmate to torture and murder 14 people connected to his case.

After pleading guilty to abusing and assaulting a 13-year-old girl, a guy allegedly attempted to persuade his cellmate to kill 14 people for him once he was released.

Dongwook Ko allegedly provided an unnamed cellmate at the Clay County Jail in Brazil, Indiana, whom he mistook for a gang member, a list of persons he wanted tortured and killed. He also produced a map with their suspected addresses. The victim’s parents, two prosecutors, a journalist, and witnesses who testified for the defense were among the names purportedly named. Ko allegedly offered the cellmate $20,000 in exchange for the killings, plus an additional $2,500 in bond. Ko’s mother had been giving commissary money to the cellmate at her son’s request.

The unidentified cellmate decided to wear a wire and assist authorities in recording conversations about Ko’s plan after hearing Ko’s original offer. The plans were apparently explicit and nasty, according to local daily The Herald-Times, with Ko purportedly explaining how he wanted his targets to die. He was apprehended and charged after allegedly discussing his plans with a sheriff’s department detective, whom he mistook for the cellmate’s uncle who would assist in the attacks.

Ko was first imprisoned for assaulting a 13-year-old girl who was attending an Indiana University violin camp. In November, he was sentenced to eight years in home detention, two years of probation, and psychological counseling. He was apprehended by immigration officers at his mother’s home, however, and has remained in custody since. Ko is in the United States on a temporary visa and will be deported to South Korea after his murder conspiracy accusation is resolved.

Ko appeared in Clay County court for a first hearing on Monday morning. The Associated Press left a message for one of Ko’s attorneys on Monday requesting response on the allegations.

On the phone, Ko allegedly urged the investigator to start with the girl’s father, whose name was at the top of the list, and work his way down the list. According to the affidavit, he supplied details, indicating that some victims would be tortured.

This year, Ko pleaded guilty to criminal confinement with a weapon. This is a condensed version of the information.