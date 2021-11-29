A 19-year-old groom calls the authorities, pleading with them to intervene in his forced marriage.

In India, a 19-year-old boy who was being forced into an arranged marriage called government officials to ask for assistance in halting the event.

The teenager, who had recently completed 12th grade, told officials that he wanted to continue his education rather than marry. The incident occurred in Rajasthan, where child weddings are common despite the fact that they are illegal. According to The Times of India, the legal age for a man to marry in India is 21.

According to reports, the youngster had contacted the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights a few days prior to inform them that he was being pressured into marriage. Sangeeta Beniwal, the commission’s head, told The Times of India that this was the first time a groom has sought help to end his forced marriage. She went on to say that the boy’s wedding was set for Monday.

“He called to inform me that his wedding was scheduled for Monday. As confirmation of his age, he sent me a photo of his wedding card and his class 10 mark sheet “She told the news organization that the teen told her that all he wanted to do was study.

The commission stepped in right away, urging the police and the district administration to put an end to the marriage. Beniwal went on to say that it’s good that even boys are seeking help to avoid such marriages.

A juvenile girl had called Beniwal a few days before, requesting her assistance in stopping her marriage. “Wedding music is probably playing in the background. In a few weeks, I’ll be married off. Please intervene; I am being pushed to marry “Beniwal told reporters recently. The cops arrived at the girl’s house after Beniwal’s involvement. They allegedly did not take action against her parents, instead advising them to do the wedding on a another day. According to news sources, the wedding was put off when the incident was revealed.

Despite India’s strong rules against child marriage, a National Family Health Survey found that 28.2% of males and 25.4 percent of girls were married before they reached the legal age. After years of effort, the number of instances decreased, but during the COVID wave in 2020, there was a dramatic spike in such cases. According to government records, 785 instances of this nature were filed across the country in 2020.