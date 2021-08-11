A 19-month-old NYC toddler is mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler.

When a child and his two younger brothers were left alone at their Brooklyn home, the family’s dog mauled them to death.

The 19-month-old baby was assaulted by their pet Rottweiler at a property on E. 17th St. at Cortelyou Road in Flatbush on Tuesday about 10:40 p.m., according to police. According to the New York Daily, the toddler’s father left the baby in the care of his two younger brothers, aged 11 and 9, in their ground-floor apartment before departing for work.

The dog attacked the infant, injuring his neck and head, as the two terrified brothers fled to the street and requested assistance from a stranger. The samaritan dragged the baby, who was covered in blood, out of the apartment.

According to the New York Post, responding officers discovered the kid “bleeding badly” from bite wounds. The toddler was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The toddler’s 11-year-old brother told police that the dog had previously attacked him. The Rottweiler was discovered imprisoned in a washroom by responding authorities. Animal Care and Control of New York City took it away.

When the child’s parents returned home from the hospital, investigators interrogated them. According to the New York Post, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with the event as of Wednesday morning.

Rottweilers were ranked second among dog breeds responsible for fatal attacks in a 2019 research of dog attacks.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals stated, “The most worrisome are dogs who are violent toward youngsters, especially children in the family.” “Aggression toward children is extremely difficult to treat due to safety issues, and the chances of a dog with this problem ever being trustworthy are slim.”

According to dog bite expert Richard Polsky, there must be a trigger for most dogs to attack. Small children, according to experts, are particularly vulnerable to dog attacks. Because of their small stature, curious nature, and proclivity to crawl and play on the ground, dogs are thought to bite children.