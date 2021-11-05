A 17-year-old passenger kidnaps and shoots a female Lyft driver multiple times.

In Mississippi, a youngster was jailed for kidnapping and shooting a female Lyft driver multiple times.

According to Jackson Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn, police detained Dontarius McGee, 17, in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, McGee reserved a Lyft car driven by Brandy Littrell, 36. The suspect was picked up at the Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and driven to a different apartment complex in Jackson.

McGee drew a gun on Littrell at that point. According to WJTV, he then shoved her into the backseat of her black Dodge Journey and drove her to a rural location.

“He wanted my phone’s PIN number, my debit cards, and he wanted to know how much money I had in the bank and what was in my residence,” Littrell told WAPT. “I was simply trying to stay alive, so I gave him whatever he wanted.” McGee ordered Littrell to crawl through the woods after reaching the wooded area. According to Hearn, it was then that he shot her many times.

“‘Get on your knees,’ he commanded.

So I got down on my knees and heard the first shot,” Littrell explained. “I was attempting to hide my face in case he continued shooting, which he did, of course.” McGee shot Littrell seven times before stealing her car.

Littrell waited in the forested area for a few minutes until her attacker fled, her face bathed in blood. She then dashed to a nearby apartment complex in search of assistance. Littrell stated she was determined to withstand the ordeal by her anxiety for her family’s safety.

“It took every ounce of power I had because, at this point, my grandma is at my house, and I was afraid he was going to go after her,” Littrell continued.

According to authorities, Littrell was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the authorities, McGee admitted to the crime.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Hearn said, “He did confess to calling the girl up for the Lyft driver.”

Hearn went on to say that the guy had robbed a driver before.

McGee was apprehended Tuesday at 9 p.m. According to KFOR, he has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Lyft has already issued a statement in response to the situation.

According to WAPT, Lyft responded, "The situation described is awful, and our hearts go out to Ms. Littrell and her loved ones."