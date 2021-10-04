A 17-year-old girl who vanished without a trace from her Utah home is still missing; her mother suspects abduction.

Morgan Sessions, 17, of Eagle Mountain, has been missing for the past two weeks. Rebecca Davis, the teen’s distraught mother, who is now leading the search for her, believes something is wrong with her, according to KUTV.

Davis claimed that the night before she went, she assisted her daughter with her homework. When the mother awoke, however, she discovered the girl was vanished. She now believes the teen has been kidnapped.

“I have a feeling something is awry. “There’s a problem,” Davis told the outlet. “Whoever has her right now has her, and it’s not because Morgan is doing it on her own.”

Sessions had recently begun a new job and was considering her options after high school, according to Davis. The girl did not take her phone or her automobile, which she had been saving for months. It was highly unlikely, according to her mother.

She said, “She’d left her backpack inside with the homework we’d done.”

“She forgot her handbag and her phone. Her home Chromebook and her school Chromebook. Things she worked hard for and paid a lot of money for.”

Davis described her daughter as someone who easily trusts others by seeing the best in them, and she is concerned that this may be placing her in risk right now.

Since her disappearance, Sessions has not communicated with any of her friends on social media or entered onto her Spotify account.

Sessions’ whereabouts are being investigated by coworkers, family members, and phone records, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The police said they have no reason to believe the girl is in danger, but they are concerned because she has not been contacted.

Sessions’ relatives conducted interviews with her friends, teachers, and neighbors, as well as reviewing CCTV footage from gas stations, as part of the search. According to the New York Post, they are now concentrating their search around the Salt Lake City area and near the Arizona border, where the girl has family ties.

“I can’t stop thinking about her. If she’s living, if she’s ok, if she’s being fed, if she’s being hurt,” Davis continued.

Sessions is 5 feet 1 inches tall and has blonde hair. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone with information on her.