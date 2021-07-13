A 17-year-old boy with a rare disorder had 82 teeth extracted from his jaw.

In a three-hour surgical surgery, a 17-year-old kid with a rare sort of malignancy had 82 teeth removed from his jaw. The kid had a rare jaw tumor called a complicated odontoma.

According to TimesNow News, Nitish Kumar, a politician from the Indian state of Bihar, had been suffering with odontoma for the past five years.

The presence of a hard mass that rarely surpasses the diameter of the tooth characterizes complex odontoma. Impacted permanent teeth and edema are common signs and symptoms. This is a birth defect that is usually corrected with surgery.

Years of not receiving sufficient therapy had exacerbated the teen’s illness. Later, he sought advice from doctors at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, who recommended surgery.

Before the procedure, an ultrasound revealed that his jaw was enlarged and his face was disfigured. He had 82 teeth in all, split into two lumps on either side of his jaw. Nitish has approximately 50 additional teeth on the bottom of his mouth, according to specialists.

The patient’s condition was so severe that he needed surgery to repair his jaw, which had been severely damaged as a result of the disease.

However, the procedure put an end to his years of suffering, as physicians were able to remove all of his extra teeth. Dr. Priyankar Singh of the hospital’s maxillofacial unit performed the complicated treatment with the help of Dr. Javed Iqbal.

According to the study, the patient’s condition worsened due to a lack of early diagnosis and treatment.

A group of physicians in India performed an unusual surgery on a one-year-old child who was born with a birth condition known as tripod deformity earlier this month. Doctors say that persons with this illness develop a third rudimentary leg from the back, in addition to the two normal legs. Even though the limb was relatively feeble, the third leg of this infant was neurologically intact. The procedure took more than six hours, according to the surgeons, during which “the rudimentary limb was disconnected from the nerve plexus, amputated, and the skin defect was closed.”