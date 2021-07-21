A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by his uncle while washing clothes, and his body was discovered hanging from a bridge.

The body of a teenage girl was discovered hanging from the railing of a bridge in India, where she was allegedly beaten to death by her uncle for washing his clothes.

Neha Paswan, a 17-year-old girl from Gorakhpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh, was the victim, according to the police. According to the victim’s brother, the girl was battered by their uncle on Monday evening, after which she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Neha, on the other hand, died on the way.

Her body was subsequently thrown from the Patnawa bridge by the accused and her other uncles. However, instead of plummeting, the body became stuck on the bridge’s railing.

Amarnath Paswan, the eldest brother of the four brothers, is the girl’s father. The entire family, according to local media, lived in the same house. Arvind was the first name of the uncle who assaulted the adolescent.

The victim’s body has been submitted for an autopsy, according to the police. A lawsuit has been filed against the uncles accused of being responsible for the teen’s death. The allegations against the accused are unknown, and it is also uncertain whether he has been apprehended, according to Lokmat news. The teenager’s father was not informed of the assault on his daughter, according to local media. The identities of the other uncles have similarly remained unknown.

An inquiry into the incident is presently underway.

A 10-year-old girl was stripped naked and savagely assaulted by her father at gunpoint in May. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred in Assam, a state in eastern India. According to reports at the time, the father hit the girl with a bamboo stick. The child’s mother attempted but failed to save her. Because he accused her of taking some items, the girl’s father beat her. “The man is involved in a variety of unlawful operations, and we can see him holding a gun in the video. However, we have yet to locate the weapon. “We are going to produce the man before the court after initial interrogation,” Ditumoni Goswami, a local police officer, stated at the time.