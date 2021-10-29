A 17-year-old boy obeys his mother’s orders and murders his grandparents.

A manhunt is underway for a 17-year-old boy who went missing after reportedly hacking his paternal grandparents to death on his mother’s orders.

On Wednesday, police detained the teen’s mother, who is from the Indian city of Ludhiana. According to Hindustan Times, a manhunt is underway for the culprit, a grade 11 student.

According to sources, the incident occurred as a result of a family feud over the family house. The deceased couple, Darshan Singh, 72, and Surinder Kaur, 70, had been living with the teen and his parents until recently.

However, they were forced to relocate after a disagreement over sharing the house erupted. The teen’s parents demanded that the old couple give up their room, which they rejected.

The elderly couple returned home on Wednesday to gather their belongings. “After the accused argued with them, my sister-in-law instructed her son to murder both his grandparents,” claimed Davinder Kaur, the victims’ daughter and the teen’s aunt.

Before attacking the elderly couple, the suspects first locked them up inside the residence. The child battered his grandparents with a baseball bat before slashing them mercilessly on the faces, according to neighbors who raced to help after hearing the victims’ scream.

The news site reported a neighbor as saying, “When we intervened, he threatened to murder us as well.” The youngster and his mother fled the scene after the murders. The mother, on the other hand, was apprehended afterwards.

The boy’s father and older sister were both at work at the time of the occurrence.

Meanwhile, the teen’s mother has accused her father-in-law of sexually abusing her. The woman said that after a fight over the family house, the deceased guy assaulted her and taped her indecent films, according to reports.

A property dispute complaint was filed two months ago, according to a senior police officer who spoke to The Times Of India. “The youngster was upset because he knew his mother had accused her father-in-law of assaulting her,” the officer added.

A 13-year-old kid and his brother were arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in a similar event. The siblings, who are from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, committed the horrible crime in order to take possession of their grandparents’ home. The bodies of the elderly couple were discovered with their throats slit, according to police. The brothers had, according to the investigation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.