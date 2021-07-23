A 17-year-old boy is accused of breaking his stepfather’s skull with a heavy pestle and abandoning him to die.

In Lagos, Nigeria, a 17-year-old kid is suspected of killing his stepfather as he was sleeping inside his home.

The culprit, according to local media, used a hefty mortar to break the victim’s skull, who was identified as Adebowale Okuwobi. Although the incident occurred earlier this month, it was just publicized on Wednesday. Junior was the sole name given to the accused.

Junior has spent the previous 12 years of his life with his mother and Okuwobi. According to Punch Metro, he was the youngest of three children from his mother’s previous marriage. After his first wife left him, Okuwobi remarried.

Sunday Adenuga, Okuwobi’s older brother, informed investigators that Junior and his mother fled the scene after seeing Okuwobi in severe condition.

“For the past 12 years, my brother and his wife have lived together without any misunderstandings. His family recently received word that his stepson hit him with a pestle while he was sleeping. According to the News Guru, Adenuga added, “The child is known to be a chain smoker on the street.” “The wife and her child have fled. When they saw his critical state, they realized he was going to die. Our mother was the one who carried him from hospital to hospital.”

Before dying of his injuries, the guy was transferred to ten different hospitals.

Bolorunduro Odeniyi, a victim’s neighbor, told Punch Metro that the deceased’s 72-year-old mother fainted twice after learning of her son’s death.

The attack was reported to the police, but not the fatality, according to Muyiwa Adejobi, the state Police Public Relations Officer.

“His death was not recorded, but the attack was. When the incident was reported, the mother and boy had fled before the police arrived. We hadn’t heard from them since then,” Adejobi said.

The event was under investigation, and the police were on the lookout for the perpetrators.

It’s unclear whether the accused’s mother had anything to do with her husband’s death. The attack’s motivation was unknown.