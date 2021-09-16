A 16-year-old is one of four people detained in connection with the alleged attack on a Jewish synagogue.

According to the Associated Press, German police detained four people on Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy, in connection with a suspected plot to carry out an Islamic extremist attack on a synagogue in Hagen.

The incident would have occurred on Yom Kippur, two years after a devastating attack on a Halle synagogue on the festival.

The 16-year-old Syrian national was apprehended by police in Hagen on Thursday morning. The remaining three, who were apprehended during a raid on an apartment, are being investigated by officials to see if they were involved in the alleged plot, according to the Associated Press.

The state of North Rhine-interior Westphalia’s minister, Herbert Reul, said officials had received “extremely serious and specific information” about a possible attack on the synagogue. Officials got information that identified the likely timing and suspect in “an Islamist-motivated threat situation,” according to Reul.

The synagogue’s scheduled worship service was canceled Wednesday, and police roped off the premises, but sniffer dogs found no harmful objects, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Reul stated that searches were proceeding in Hagen but provided no further information or took no questions. He didn’t explain where he got the tip.

The tip came from a foreign intelligence service, according to Der Spiegel, which did not name its sources. The 16-year-old told someone in an online conversation that he was planning an explosives attack on a synagogue, according to the report, and the investigation led investigators to the 16-year-old, who lived with his father in Hagen.

A German right-wing terrorist stormed a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle two years ago on Yom Kippur. The attack is regarded as one of the country’s worst anti-Semitic attacks in postwar history.

The assailant attempted but failed to force his way into the synagogue, which was packed with 52 congregants. As a “suitable target” with immigrant roots, he next shot and murdered a 40-year-old woman on the street outside and a 20-year-old male at a nearby kebab restaurant.

Before carrying out the October 9, 2019, incident, he wrote an anti-Semitic rant and aired the shooting live on a popular gaming site.

The thwarted Hagen attempt was harshly denounced by German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht.

