A 16-year-old girl was discovered collapsed near a sports center.

In the grounds of a sports center, a teen girl was discovered unconscious.

A 16-year-old girl’s safety was reported to police on Buckingham Street in Everton, near Great Homer Street, on the grounds of the Lifestyles gym.

She was discovered unconscious, and investigators believe she passed out between the hours of 9.30 and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, the adolescent was rushed to the hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

A strong police presence is on the scene today, and a cordon around the Lifestyles Everton Park sport centre appears to be in place.

Three police vehicles were seen on Buckingham Street, and a police van was seen parked in the sports centre’s parking lot.

To determine the full circumstances, police are conducting thorough CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations.

Detectives are also appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

“We are in the very early stages of this inquiry and are seeking to discover the entire facts of how a young woman was found unresponsive,” Detective Sergeant Timothy Farley said.

“Please contact us if you were in the Great Homer Street vicinity late last night and observed anything or anyone unusual.”

“In the same way, if you were driving in the vicinity and had dashcam film, please check it and contact us if you see anything.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.” Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Everton police are on the scene this morning (Monday, November 22).

Anyone with information should message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or tweet @MerPolCC, referencing reference 21000810802.

You can also send data anonymously using. “The summary has come to an end.”