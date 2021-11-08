A 16-year-old girl was abducted and rescued after a passing motorist was alerted by a TikTok distress hand signal.

According to the Kentucky sheriff’s office, a juvenile girl kidnapped in North Carolina was recovered after she made a hand gesture popularized on TikTok that alerted a passing driver to her plight.

At a traffic check on Interstate 75 in southern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon, the unidentified 16-year-old girl from Ashville was recovered from the back seat of a Toyota Camry driven by her suspected abductor, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick. According to NBC News, the driver of a passing vehicle recognized the girl’s signal, which “represents domestic violence at home — I need help — domestic violence,” and dialed 911.

The driver pursued Brick’s vehicle and reported the vehicle’s position to the cops. Brick was supposedly on his way to Ohio to visit relatives when he was stopped by the cops.

The girl was allegedly sexually represented in a photo found on Brick’s phone. Brick has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of material depicting a minor’s sexual performance.

According to a New York Post article, the girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning originally went with Brick willingly but became afraid as they journeyed. According to the girl, Brick took her through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. She became “fearful for her life” at some point along the trek and sought help, according to Acciardo.

Brick, of Cherokee, North Carolina, is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

The one-handed “Signal For Help” was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation and quickly gained popularity on TikTok during the pandemic shutdown, when people were more vulnerable to domestic violence at home.

Holding a hand up, palm out, and tucking the thumb while folding the fingers down over the thumb is the gesture. A person might use the SOS hand gesture to discreetly beg for help and indicate that they are in distress. “If you notice someone using the Signal for Help, securely check in with them to discover what they need and what they want you to do. Call 911 or your local emergency services if you or someone you know is in immediate danger “According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.