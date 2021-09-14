A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering his grandparents and setting fire to their home.

After their 16-year-old grandson lit them on fire, an elderly couple was burnt to death.

According to The Hindu, the terrible occurrence occurred in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, the deceased were farm laborer Kaaturaja, 75, and his wife Kasiammal, 60. According to police, the child set fire to his grandparents’ thatched house with an asbestos roof early in the morning.

The elderly couple attempted to flee, but the doors were locked from the outside. The neighbors rushed in to aid when they heard the commotion, but the flames were too high for them to get close to the house.

Firefighters and police came on the scene right away and transported the couple to the hospital. On arrival, both were declared dead.

According to preliminary inquiries, the teen was furious with his grandparents. After they continuously compared him to his cousins, he took the murderous move.

The boy eventually surrendered to the cops. “The boy acquired a resentment against them after they continually spoke ill of him. DT Next quoted a top police official as saying, “He became quite upset.” According to the officers, the child was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol when he committed the act.

Because the accused is a kid, police have not revealed his identification or the charges against him.

A 67-year-old man set his house on fire, murdering his son and two grandkids, in a similar incident in Pennsylvania. The man perished in the fire as well. By putting an accelerant inside the house and igniting a fire, Jafar Afshar killed his son, 36-year-old Saeed Afshar, and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, according to police. Authorities did not say why Afshar was killed, but they did say he was acting strangely before the fire.