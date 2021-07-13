A 15-year-old schoolboy has been missing for nine days and could be found on a popular walking route.

Merseyside Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Liverpool.

Police have released a photo in an attempt to locate Belle Vale adolescent David McDonald.

On July 4th, he was last seen at his home on Jones Farm Road.

According to Merseyside Police, David is 5ft 1in tall, of thin build, with short dark brown hair and a light complexion. He is 5ft 1in tall, of slim form, with short dark brown hair and a pale skin, and talks with a Liverpool accent.

The spokesman stated, “He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, black Nike sneakers, and a North Face cross-body bag.”

“He’s well-known in the Rice Lane area, especially around the loopline (also known as ‘The Ralla’) and the Walton Hall Sports Centre.”

Anyone with information about David is requested to contact police through this form, @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing Persons on 116 000.