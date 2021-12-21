A 15-year-old McDonald’s employee leaps through the drive-through window to save a customer who was about to choke on a chicken nugget.

A McDonald’s employee in Minnesota has been hailed a hero after saving a woman who was choking on a chicken nugget.

Sydney Raley, 15, acted quickly and leaped through the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru window to assist the customer on Saturday, according to CNN.

As she popped back out the window to advise the client that the rest of her order was on the way, the girl reportedly noticed the woman choking.

“She was coughing hysterically and gagging,” I said. Her daughter was sitting in the passenger seat, looking terrified. “I knew right away, ‘Oh crap, she’s choking,'” Raley told the news site.

Thanks to Red Cross training she had when she was 11, the adolescent knew exactly what she needed to do at the time. She jumped through the drive-thru window and assisted the woman by executing the Heimlich maneuver, a simple life-saving method for removing a trapped object from a person’s throat. Meanwhile, she instructed her boss and the woman’s daughter, who was in the car at the time of the event, to dial 911.

Raley was unsuccessful in her first two attempts, but with the help of a bystander, she eventually pulled the food out of the woman’s airway.

Raley remembered, “We worked together and were able to successfully dislodge the food from her throat.”

According to a report by WAAYTV, the Edina Police Department gave the teen $100 from a fund set aside for those who are doing well in the community.

Raley conducted the life-saving treatment for the first time, according to reports. She said that she was aware of the gravity of the issue and that she was prepared to act.

Raley was diagnosed with autism when she was younger, according to her parents, who are proud of their daughter’s bravery.

Her father, Tom, stated, “We always worried it was going to be a hardship for her, and it’s done a complete 180.” “At this point, it’s been a blessing and a gift.” “None of the things we were concerned about transpired.” The owner-operator of the McDonald’s restaurant, Paul Ostergaard, also praised Raley for her good deed.

“We are immensely pleased of Raley and her swift, courageous actions to assist one of our valued clients over the weekend. Raley embodies what it means to be a hero, and we are tremendously fortunate to have her as a valued member of our crew. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.