A 15-year-old girl who was discovered dead on train tracks will ‘fly high with the angels.’

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a teenager who was discovered dead on railway tracks in West Lancashire.

On Sunday afternoon, police, paramedics, and an air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene at New Lane station in Burscough.

At the scene, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced deceased.

According to police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers were working to determine the complete circumstances surrounding the death, according to a police spokesperson on Sunday.

The inquiry is now complete, and the results will be forwarded to the coroner.

The news surprised and devastated hundreds of people, who turned to social media to pay respect to the adolescent and express their sympathies to her family.

“That is extremely heartbreaking,” Ellie Luciee Fargher said. She’s a poor girl. At this moment, our thoughts are with her friends and family. xx” “Absolutely devastating.”

“Fly high with the angels, sweetheart,” Karen Millward-English said. So depressing.”

“Omg 15 years old, my heart hurts for her parents,” Angie Clarkson commented. “What a sad girl.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this awful time,” Susan Clarke said.

“So sad, young lady, rest in peace, fly high with the angels,” Tricia Ba added. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

“So sad god bless her, prayers go out to her family xx,” Linda Warley Martindale remarked.

“Officers were called to New Lane station at 1.42pm on 26 September following reports of an injury on the tracks,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said on Monday.

“Paramedics were also called, but a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the site. Her family has been made aware of the situation.

“The occurrence is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”