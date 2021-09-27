A 15-year-old girl was discovered dead on a railway track.

In West Lancashire, a 15-year-old girl was discovered dead on railway tracks.

After being discovered near New Lane station in Burscough on Sunday afternoon, the teenager was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

On the job, a police officer shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

At roughly 1.40pm, police, paramedics, and an air ambulance were all dispatched to the area, and British Transport Police opened an inquiry (BTP).

Officers were working to determine the complete circumstances surrounding the death, according to a police spokesperson on Sunday.

The inquiry is now complete, and the results will be forwarded to the coroner.

“Officers were called to New Lane station at 1.42pm on 26 September following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a spokesperson confirmed today.

“Paramedics were also called, but a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the site. Her family has been made aware of the situation.

“The occurrence is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”