A 15-year-old accidentally shoots and kills a 13-year-old friend during a tragic night out.

In a terrible occurrence in Utah, a 13-year-old child was killed when his 15-year-old companion inadvertently shot him.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in West Jordan, when the two boys allegedly sneaked out and met up in a church parking lot. According to police, one of the boys had carried a revolver with him, and the 15-year-old accidently discharged the weapon, killing the other.

According to KSL-TV, West Jordan Lt. Richard Bell remarked at a press conference that “what happened early this morning was just a series of, honestly, stupid decisions made by some adolescents that two families will now have to deal with for the rest of their lives.”

According to ABC News, the adolescent was unaware that the weapon was loaded. The 15-year-old immediately dialed 911 to report the event to the authorities. The officer stated that he wanted to assist his friend and had taken all reasonable steps to do so.

According to KSL-TV, Bell stated, “They were manipulating (the pistol) and looking at it, obviously not being safe, and the 15-year-old ended up shooting and murdering his 13-year-old friend.” “We do not believe he wanted to murder his friend.”

According to the authorities, the adolescent has been put into a Juvenile Detention Center on charges of manslaughter.

“As we started looking into the case and figuring out what had transpired, what we discovered was that it was just a genuinely awful, horrible accident,” Bell told reporters.

“I think a good message for gun owners is to make sure that their firearms are secure, that their rifles and ammo are stored separately, and to follow basic gun safety tips,” Bell stated during the press conference. “Talking to your kids about guns and teaching them gun safety is fine.”

Due to their age and the sensitivity of the case, police did not provide any additional information or publicly name the minors involved.

“We feel it was a horrible accident,” Bell continued.